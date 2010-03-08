JetBlue offers $10 fares out of Kennedy Airport

JetBlue Airways is offering special $10 thank you fares on all remaining seats between Kennedy Airport and the airline's first 10 destinations.

Travel must be booked online at www.jetblue.com before midnight Monday for travel on Tuesday or Wednesday, March 9 or 10. This one-day sale fare is the first of many monthly celebrations as JetBlue commemorates the start of its second decade, the company said.

The $10 fares are now available between Kennedy Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Tampa, Orlando and West Palm Beach, Fla.; upstate Buffalo and Rochester; Oakland, Calif.; Salt Lake City, Utah and Burlington, Vt.

Fares do not include passenger facility charges of up to $9.00 each way, 9/11 security fees of up to $2.50 each way, and a federal segment tax of $3.70 per domestic takeoff and landing. All taxes and fees must be paid at the time of purchase. A second bag fee of $30 applies. Other restrictions apply.

