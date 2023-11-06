Contemporary jewelry designer keeps alive legacy of Colonial Southampton silversmith

Alyssa Saccente, a designer of gold and silver jewelry, handcrafts and sells her contemporary creations in a historic 450-square-foot space dating back to 1686.

Saccente’s Gatta Zaffira Fine Jewelry shares its quaint location — on Main Street in the Village of Southampton — with the Pelletreau Silver Shop, which pays tribute to the site’s long-ago occupant, Elias Pelletreau.

A Southampton native, Pelletreau was a silversmith nearly 250 years ago. During the Revolutionary War, he was among men fighting for the American Colonies' freedom from the British and served as captain of a Southampton militia.

Since 2021, when Saccente launched her one-person business, the East Quogue native has also served as the historic site’s artist-in-residence, docent and community educator. (Southampton Village owns the building, which the Southampton History Museum maintains.)

At a Glance Gatta Zaffira Fine Jewelry Owner and designer: Alyssa Saccente Location: Village of Southampton Established: 2021 Total items sold so far: 580-plus Average sale: $350 Prices: $50 to $3,000 and up.

Before going the entrepreneurial route, Saccente, 29, earned her bachelor of fine arts degree in metal, and she apprenticed in upstate Woodstock, where she not only acquired benchwork skills for her craft, but learned about creating collections and running a business. She also worked for the jewelry store that preceded her business in the Pelletreau shop. At the suggestion of her former employer, who was preparing to retire, Saccente applied for the artist residency post.

Despite the seasonality of her business’s locale, “it’s always a good day for a new piece of jewelry,” she said.

Saccente recently spoke to Newsday about her business. Answers have been edited for space.

What led to a career in metalworking?

From a young age, I always knew I was a creative person, and ended up going to school to be a painter at SUNY New Paltz. There, I had an option to supplement my degree with metalworking, and it shifted the trajectory of my life.

What drew you back to the East End?

Because it’s saturated out here with a beautiful environment and architecture, it was calling me back home. I do contemporary designs, which are more sculptural and geometric. And a lot of my inspiration is from the local architecture and our landscape.

How much did you spend to launch your business?

It was $25,000 — and it came from my own savings account.

I was broker than broke opening the doors here, especially with gold and silver quite expensive in the middle of the pandemic.

I had to buy equipment, even a lamp. As part of the artist-in-residence job, the space had to reflect my vision, but everything was well worth it.

What’s behind your firm’s name, Gatta Zaffira Jewelry Store?

In Italian, gatta means cat and zaffira means sapphire. When people think of cats, they’re independent, timeless, edgy, elegant, and these are qualities I want people to feel when wearing my jewelry.

I was born in September, and I do love sapphire, my gemstone. The business’ name is a little bit me and a little bit about you — the customer.

What are your prices?

Affordability — making beautiful things accessible to everyone — is important to me. I have a range of prices, with ready-made pieces between $50 for a pair of mini geometric sterling studs and $1,500 for a gold and silver or just a gold statement chain with multiple semiprecious stones, such as amethyst, lapis and moonstone. Custom work can range from $100 to $3,000 or more, depending on the size and materials.

On average, customers probably spend around $350.

Is your location beneficial?

If people are looking to spend a day in Southampton Village, I’m glad to be one of their destinations. I’m a draw and so is the museum’s history.

What are your biggest business challenges?

It’s very seasonal in the Hamptons. Since COVID, differences in the seasons are very apparent.

Any advantages to staying open year-round?

Since a lot of the other businesses are seasonal, my studio adds diversity to what remains open, and because the studio is so unusual, it draws local and international people and from up the Island.

How about the winter doldrums?

We’re still alive on the East End, and I have weekend traffic and long-standing relationships with customers who want to shop small and local businesses. I also teach silversmith courses through the museum.

And when it’s really quiet, that’s my creative time for my next collection to be born.

How do you handle working solo?

Because I don’t have someone next to me to bounce off ideas, I’m always looking for new people to connect with and grow. When in a pinch, I go to Corwin’s Jewelers [on Main Street in the village], which has been more than gracious in helping me troubleshoot or take a different approach to problem-solving.

What’s the best part of owning a jewelry business?

My favorite and most important parts are being able to use my skills to bring to customers a ready-to-wear or custom jewelry piece that connects with their personal identity, their own experiences or values. It’s quite empowering to create something from nothing.

Where do you see the business in five years?

My dream is to get into other local stores, have another employee and a really diversified portfolio, including bridal and engagement jewelry, which are the only items I don’t make yet.