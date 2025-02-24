Joann to close all stores, including 3 on Long Island

Fabric and crafts retailer Joann plans to close all its stores, following the sale of the company’s assets in a bankruptcy auction over the weekend.

Two weeks ago, the retailer said it planned to close 500 stores, including two Long Island locations — in Westbury and West Babylon, saying it was attempting to right-size its store footprint and maximize the business' value.

But, now, Joann says all its stores will close, including the store in Bohemia, following a bankruptcy court auction in which the winning bidder Saturday was GA Joann Retail Partnership LLC, a subsidiary of GA Group, a provider of asset disposition, valuation, appraisal, and real estate services, together with Wilmington Savings Fund Society, which was Joann’s term loan agent before it filed for bankruptcy.

“Joann leadership, our board, advisors and legal partners made every possible effort to pursue a more favorable outcome that would keep the company in business. We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact on all our stakeholders,” the Hudson, Ohio retailer said in a statement Sunday.

The three Joann’s stores on Long Island are in Westbury, at 580 Old Country Rd. in Salisbury Plaza; West Babylon, at 735 W. Montauk Hwy. in the Great South Bay Shopping Center; and Bohemia, at 5159 Sunrise Hwy. in Sayville Plaza.

A hearing for a judge to rule on the planned sale of Joann's assets will take place Wednesday.

If the judge approves the sale, the winning bidder will wind down Joann’s operations and conduct going-out-of-business sales, Joann said in a statement Sunday.

Operating for more than 80 years, Joann had more than 800 stores in 49 states when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Jan. 15. It was the retailer’s second bankruptcy filing in less than a year, with a previous filing taking place March 18.

When Joann filed for bankruptcy protection last month, the retailer had about 19,000 employees, of which 3,400 were full-time and 15,600 were part-time workers, according to a court filing.

At that time, the company had about $615.7 million in total funded debt obligations, according to a court filing.

Joann’s financial problems were caused by customers cutting back after the spending highs of the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020, as well as the retailer's “outsized capital structure and operational cost center,” Michael Prendergast, interim CEO, wrote in a bankruptcy document filed in January.

As a result, the then-publicly traded retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and emerged from the proceedings in April as a private company, with immediate efforts to put its new business plan in motion, he wrote.

“Unfortunately, unanticipated inventory challenges post-emergence, coupled with the prolonged impact of an excessively sluggish retail economy, put Joann back into an untenable debt position,” he wrote.