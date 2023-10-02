Nassau to host job fair for workers on autism spectrum, with disabilities

Nassau County will host a job fair for job seekers on the autism spectrum and those with disabilities Tuesday morning in Old Bethpage.

The event, organized by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office, will be held at Family Residences and Essential Services at 191 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd. The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to job seekers from both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Dozens of employers are expected to attend the event, which falls during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Individuals with disabilities often struggle to land consistent work opportunities and regularly see some of the highest unemployment rates both locally and nationally.

In New York State, the jobless rate for workers ages 16 to 64 with disabilities was 11.9% in 2022, according to an analysis of federal statistics by the state comptroller’s office. The unemployment rate for New Yorkers with a disability was 7.6 percentage points higher than for non-disabled state residents.

For more information on the event, contact Family Residences at 516-870-1606.