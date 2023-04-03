South Huntington Library to host county job fair Wednesday

More than a dozen employers in fields including senior services, solar energy and child care are scheduled to recruit at a job fair in Huntington Station Wednesday.

The event, hosted by Suffolk County’s Department of Labor, will be held at the South Huntington Public Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to call the Labor Department’s One-Stop Employment Center to inquire about available positions.

Employers scheduled to attend include Aides at Home, Park Shore Country Day Camp, NYS Solar, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Maximum Security, SightMD, New York City Department of Corrections, Altice, Ideal Home Care, Towne Bus, New York Community Bank, Northwell Health, Family and Children's Association and New York Life.

For more information or to register for the fair, visit bit.ly/40LNy9Q or call the county’s One-Stop at (631) 853-6600.