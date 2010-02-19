Looking for a job? Newsday can help!

How does one find a job on LI and in NYC? Scroll to the bottom of the page and read one of our live chats with Patricia Kitchen.



This week, Newsday has put together an all-star panel of local job experts to answer your job-hunting questions. Just send us an e-mail and tell us:

1) Who are you?

Your name, age, years of experience, town, phone number, and a sentence about what you're looking for. (Let us know if you do NOT want us to use your name online or in print.)

2) What's your question?

Please keep your questions short, and focused on one issue.

Examples:

- How do I find training for green marketing jobs?

- I've struck out on many job interviews, even though I have 25 years' experience in the field. I believe it's age discrimination. How can I tell? What should I do?

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Here are some examples of areas where we can help: Finding job openings, preparing for an interview, social networking, what am I doing wrong, changing careers, new grads and young professionals, military veterans, seasoned workers, returning moms, survival jobs, money issues.

3) Advertise yourself!

Write a "want ad" for yourself, and we might post it on Newsday.com. Include the job you’re seeking, brief reasons you should be hired, an e-mail and a picture if you like. (If you're worried about spam or privacy, create a new e-mail address for this use only.)

Example: John Doe from Greenport, want entry-level job in advertising.

* Degree in marketing

* Taught senior staff how to tweet

* Hardworking, with a good sense of humor

* Reach me at john.doe@wherever.com, or check out my resume at www.johndoejobsearch.com/mylatestresume



4) E-mail us

Click here to send everything to Newsday: lijobs@newsday.com.

Make sure to come back to newsday.com for Jobs Week -- Monday, Feb. 15, to Friday, Feb. 19 -- when we'll post the answers from our experts, host two live chats and provide job resources.

Resources for Long Island job seekers | Newsday's panel of career experts

>> JOBS DATABASE: Click here to find openings and get help with a job search on LI.

>> PHOTOS: Click here to see photos of the fastest-growing jobs

>> PHOTOS: Click here to see what type of 'green jobs' are now available

>> PHOTOS: Click here to see the latest photos of new jobs and promotions on LI

>>VIDEO: Click here to watch video break down the facts on LI's job and economic downfall