Suffolk to host social services hiring event Thursday in Hauppauge 

Suffolk County’s Labor Department is hosting a job fair for the county’s Department of Social Services Thursday in Hauppauge.

The hiring event, which runs from 5-8 p.m. at the H. Lee Dennison Building located at 100 Veterans Memorial Hwy., is aimed at filling roles such as social service examiners, child support specialist trainees, and caseworker trainees.

Advertised salaries for the positions are $40,403 for child support trainees, $42,360 for service examiners, and $60,813 for caseworker trainees. The county is also looking for Spanish speakers.

Positions are advertised to have tuition reimbursement, health benefits, paid time off, and pensions.

Interested jobseekers do not need to complete the civil service test to qualify for the positions, as the job titles fall under the oversight of the state’s Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement program.

Under the program, government agencies can fill certain roles without requiring civil service tests, allowing them to fill openings faster.

Attendees are asked to bring photo ID as well as several copies of their resume. For more information, call Suffolk’s One-Stop Employment Center at (631) 853-6600.