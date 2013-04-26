Jovani Partners with Operation Prom to Provide Designer Dresses for Low-income Students

The New York-based fashion house lends a helping hand to high school students in need.

As high school students across the country gear up for prom, Jovani Fashions is making their mark on the season with a collection of dresses that will blow anyone away. From their signature classic styles that feature exquisite beading to their more creative and awe-inspiring designs, the leader in designer evening wear has once again brought glamour and sophistication to the prom market with their one-of-a-kind creations for Prom 2013. As the number one prom designer worldwide, Jovani is ready to give back to one of their largest consumer markets.

The New York-based fashion house is fired up and ready to make jaws drop with young women across the world rocking their most stunning frocks for prom. While their exquisite designs are an investment that many families provide their daughters with, Jovani is making these glamorous designs available to women who may have a harder time accessing these amazing gowns. Jovani Fashions has officially partnered with Operation Prom to provide prom dresses to low-income youth around the country.

Operation Prom, originally founded in 2005, is a non-profit organization that assists students in attending their high school prom at little or no cost, as well as provide scholarships and school supplies to students in need. With the recent devastation of Hurricane Sandy, Operation Prom is working to fully fund at least one prom for a school in Rockaway Beach, New York, which was devastated by Hurricane Sandy late last year. The school chosen this year is Channel View School for Research, and with over $6,000 already collected, Operation Prom is more than half way to its goal of providing an amazing night to remember for these students whose families have gone through a lot these last few months.

In collaboration with Operation Prom, Jovani donates new dresses to the non-profit’s chapters across the country, to include the chapters located in the New York City area. Providing new dresses is a new venture for Operation Prom who mostly relies on the donations of used evening dresses for their giveaways. Jovani’s donations will give girls around the country an opportunity to not only rock the latest trends for prom 2013 but also experience Jovani’s “Best Dressed” signature styles. From high-low styles in this season’s hottest colors to classic chiffon gowns that feature delicate and mesmerizing beading, Jovani is ready to give these young women the prom experience of their dreams in a designer dress perfect for them.

To date, Jovani has donated over $40,000 in new dresses to Operation Prom chapters in New York and Georgia, and plan on increasing their donations to more of the national chapters this prom season. The evening wear company is excited for its partnership and look forward to assisting young women across the country achieve their perfect prom with a gown made to fit them like a queen.

Jovani Fashions creates perfect evening dresses for every occasion. From their one of a kind couture designs to their signature prom dress styles, Jovani is a leader in designer evening wear and is available through 3,000 retailers worldwide, including Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus. From the red carpets to the dance floor, Jovani adorns women in the most fabulous gowns and guarantees that they will always be best dressed.

