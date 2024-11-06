Fast-growing chain Just Salad opens another Long Island eatery, 3 more next year

Fast-growing chain Just Salad, which has nearly doubled its number of stores since 2022, opened a new Long Island shop on Wednesday and will add three more in the area next year.

The Manhattan-based fast-casual chain opened its sixth Long Island shop, in Port Washington, at 143 Shore Rd.

The chain will open three more Long Island eateries next year: in Plainview, at 373 S. Oyster Bay Rd., in early 2025; East Meadow, 2411C Hempstead Tpke., in the second quarter of 2025; and Lake Grove, 1995D Nesconset Hwy., in the fourth quarter of 2025, spokeswoman Nicole Natoli said.

Since entering Long Island in January 2023 with a shop in Commack, Just Salad has performed well in the market, she said.

"As a New York-founded brand, we’re excited to continue growing across Long Island and have the opportunity to bring fresh, healthy and climate-conscious meals to more neighborhoods statewide. Long Island has proven to be a very successful market for the company and we're proud to be serving more and more customers within this community," Natoli said.

Founded in 2006, Just Salad sells salads, wraps, warm bowls and other items. With its slogan, "Eat with Purpose," the chain has waste reduction initiatives, including a reusable bowl program and bagless pickup and checkout, and a lower-carbon menu category.

The salad chain has more than 90 corporate-owned shops in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. It plans to open about 30 additional shops next year, after opening 20 in 2024, Natoli said.

Just Salad was the fourth-fastest growing chain in the nation last year, according to the 2024 "Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report" from Technomic, a restaurant and retail industry research firm in Chicago.

With 75 stores in 2023, the salad chain’s sales grew more than 80%, to $150 million, according to Technomic.

Salad chains in general are seeing strong growth, particularly among health-conscious younger consumers.

"While it’s true that consumers have grown increasingly health-aware over the years, chains like Just Salad have done a great job shifting perceptions around salads by offering bolder flavors and more craveable toppings," said Kevin Schimpf, director of industry research at Technomic.

Based on its number of restaurants, Just Salad is the sixth-largest salad chain in the United States, where Sweetgreen ranks first, with more than 230 locations, according to Technomic. Other competitors are Salad and Go, Saladworks, Salata and Chopt.