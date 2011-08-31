Justice Dept. blocks merger of AT&T, T-Mobile

The Justice Department is blocking AT&T’s $39 billion deal to buy T-Mobile USA, saying the acquisition of the No. 4 wireless carrier in the country by No. 2 AT&T would reduce competition and raise prices.



The deal has faced tough opposition from consumer groups and No. 3 carrier Sprint since it was announced in March.



AT&T could challenge the Justice Department’s action in court.



A failure of the deal puts T-Mobile in a difficult position. It’s struggling to compete with the larger carriers, and owner Deutsche Telekom AG has said it’s not willing to invest more in the venture.

However, AT&T has promised T-Mobile $3 billion in cash if the deal doesn’t go through, plus spectrum rights and agreements that could be worth billions more.