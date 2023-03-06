Thermometer maker faces almost $200k in penalties after workers exposed to mercury, OSHA says

A Long Island thermometer manufacturer faces almost $200,000 in penalties after federal workplace safety inspectors determined that the company failed to adequately protect workers who were exposed to toxic airborne mercury last year.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors proposed penalties totaling $195,988 be levied against Kessler Thermometer Corp. in connection with 21 violations, including failing to provide appropriate personal protective equipment and report a work-related hospitalization due to mercury poisoning.

A Kessler Thermometer spokesman declined to comment on the case. The company, which operates an 8,000-square-foot laboratory and manufacturing facility in West Babylon, can contest the violations, dated Feb. 27, or pay the prescribed penalties and document that the alleged deficiencies have been corrected.

The federal agency said the company allowed the airborne concentration of the toxic metal to exceed guidelines on Aug. 29, 2022, as workers filled thermometers, blew glass and distilled elemental mercury.

As many as 20 workers and three owners of the family-held company could have been exposed to airborne mercury, an OSHA spokesman said.

“Kessler Thermometer Corp. knowingly endangered the lives and health of their employees by ignoring basic safeguards to control hazardous mercury in the workplace and failed to acknowledge its employees were being sickened by mercury exposure,” said Westbury-based OSHA area director Kevin Sullivan. “This company has been operating for about 20 years and knows the dangers their workers face.”

Kessler Thermometer makes and markets a variety of thermometers, including mercury, non-mercury and digital versions. The thermometers' uses include: cooking, maple-syrup production, laying asphalt and weather and laboratory measurements.

In August, the company won a $250,000 thermometer contract from the federal Defense Logistics Agency.

Kessler Thermometer's web site said the company is one of the last thermometer manufacturers in the United States.

High mercury exposure can cause "permanent nervous system and kidney damage," according to the OSHA web site.

Other OSHA allegations included:

An area where mercury is handled was designated as an eating area for employees. Inspectors found detectable levels of mercury in the eating area.

Employees wore N-95 filtering facepieces--respirators not suitable to protect against mercury vapors--as they performed glass blowing, filling and calibration and were exposed to vapors of the toxic metal.

Facilities for quickly drenchng or flushing the eyes and body of workers exposed to corrosive materials were not provided in the work area.

The substance can be released when fluorescent bulbs are broken and the agency advises employers and workers to follow its guidelines to avoid inhalation or contact with skin. New York State has banned the sale of most mercury-containing products, including fever thermometers, since 2004.