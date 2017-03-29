Kiss Nail Products to buy Pall headquarters for $30 million

Kiss Nail Products Inc., a Port Washington-based manufacturer and distributor of cosmetics, plans to purchase Pall Corp.’s headquarters as part of a $33.5 million relocation and renovation project, according to Nassau County Industrial Development Agency documents.

Kiss, which has more than 470 employees on Long Island, is in contract to buy Pall’s 272,000-square-foot research and development facility at 25 Harbor Park Dr. in Port Washington for $30 million.

Filtration company Pall, which was bought in 2015 by Washington, D.C.-based Danaher Corp., has reduced its local workforce by “hundreds of jobs” and will lease about 90,000 square feet at the site, according to an IDA application.

Both Kiss and Pall are seeking tax benefits from Nassau.

The cosmetics maker will move about 265 employees to the new location from its two facilities in Port Washington, according to IDA documents obtained under the state Freedom of Information Law. Kiss owns 3 Seaview Blvd., a 75,000-square-foot building where it makes nail care and eyelash products and hair dyes. The company leases 125,000 square feet at 57 Seaview Blvd. for assembly, showroom and lab operations.

The Pall building would become the company’s new global headquarters.

Kiss would be “forced to move portions of its business off of Long Island” due to corporate growth if tax breaks are not granted for the project, according to Kiss’ IDA application. The company already has a facility in California.

An attorney for Kiss said he could not comment.

As part of the project, Kiss would add about 40 full-time jobs. It said 50 full-time equivalent construction jobs would be created by the renovation.

Pall, which was purchased for $13.8 billion by Danaher, a life sciences company, said in its application that it has 283 employees. Pall will retain 225 employees and invest about $4 million in renovations and equipment, the application said.

Pall employed about 600 people in Port Washington when it was bought. The company “has relocated hundreds of jobs from Long Island in an effort to improve efficiency,” it said in applying for benefits. “Financial assistance from the Nassau County IDA is critical to retain the project in Port Washington.”

Pall officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Pall previously got IDA benefits in 2008. In its new application it is requesting a waiver of any repayment penalties that might be due.

Both companies are seeking sales tax exemptions on the cost of buying new fixtures and equipment for the site. A freeze on current property tax rates for five years, followed by 5 years of 1.56 percent annual increases, is also being sought.

The IDA will hold a public hearing on the application at 10 a.m. today at the North Hempstead Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd., Manhasset.