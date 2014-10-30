Kohl's to open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving

Kohl's Department Stores will open its doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, two hours earlier than last year, to give customers more time to shop.

For the holiday shopping season, Kohl's will provide the option to buy items online and pick them up in store at more than 100 locations. Kohls.com customers will be able to ship online orders from stores in their area out of more than 800 stores.

Kohl's is also testing Google Express in select delivery areas where Google Express members can shop local stores online and get items delivered on the same day or overnight.

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Kohl's has 1,163 stores in 49 states.

Earlier this month, Macy's said it would open its doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, two hours earlier than last year.