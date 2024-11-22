Deportation concerns addressed during East End business event by Long Island Association

Long Island hospitality professionals shared concerns about the labor force at a Thursday event focused on East End businesses following Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s stated support earlier this week for President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation policy. The meeting of the Long Island Association’s East End Committee held at the Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays focused on business and economic development options on the East End. The LIA, one of the region’s largest business groups, also released its first "East End Advocacy Agenda," outlining the areas of greatest concern for the area's business community. The centerpiece of the meeting was a panel discussion attended by LIRR President Rob Free, manager of the 2026 U.S. Open John Ryan Celiberti, and administrative director of the Island’s farm bureau, Rob Carpenter. Topping the list of concerns for businesses in the Island’s largely seasonal economy was the lack of affordable housing and rentals for workers, and its impact on recruiting and retaining workers year-round. But finding and holding onto a desperately needed workforce brought potential mass deportations to the forefront for hospitality businesses. Restaurateur Tora Matsuoka, principal at Seasoned Hospitality and owner of the Sen Restaurant in Sag Harbor, said business owners like himself were facing great uncertainty. Many businesses on the East End rely on seasonal workers who come during the peak summer months, and return to their country of origin as business slows. "There’s no clarity around it," said Matsuoka, who has heard concerns from other business owners as well as indirectly from employees. "There’s a very visceral sense of fear." While he said he was unsure of the logistics and costs associated with mass deportation, Matsuoka said just the alarm alone could have a real impact on some workers’ decisions to stay in the industry. Dorothy Roberts, president of the Long Island Hospitality Association — a trade group representing hoteliers, restaurateurs, and caterers Islandwide — said comments like Blakeman’s support of deportation plans add to an environment already steeped in unknowns. "It’s the fear of the unknown," she said. Roberts, who is also a senior vice president at Oxford Hospitality Advisors and regularly sees and speaks with immigrant hotel workers, says those with documentation are still worried. "They don’t know how it’s going to affect them or their families." "Usually, when we have workers that come from outside the country, they come in on visas, and that’s very strong especially on the East End of Long Island during our peak season," Roberts said. "We’re going to see how it impacts the hospitality industry." Matt Cohen, president and chief executive of the LIA, echoed the importance of housing for the retention and development of a workforce across the Island, and especially for the East End business community. Additionally, Cohen addressed workforce concerns considering the incoming administration’s plans for mass deportation. While "nothing final or specific" has been issued regarding undocumented people, Cohen said, the atmosphere isn’t conducive to business growth. "Any time there’s a culture of fear and mistrust and safety concerns, that’s not good for business and that’s not good for the economy," Cohen said. "Regardless of your politics, we all have the same goal as people to create new jobs, to grow the economy and to ensure that we have a workforce that is productive and isn’t subjected to living in fear and discrimination, regardless of status," he said.

Long Island hospitality professionals shared concerns about the labor force at a Thursday event focused on East End businesses following Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s stated support earlier this week for President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation policy.

The meeting of the Long Island Association’s East End Committee held at the Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays focused on business and economic development options on the East End. The LIA, one of the region’s largest business groups, also released its first "East End Advocacy Agenda," outlining the areas of greatest concern for the area's business community.

The centerpiece of the meeting was a panel discussion attended by LIRR President Rob Free, manager of the 2026 U.S. Open John Ryan Celiberti, and administrative director of the Island’s farm bureau, Rob Carpenter.

Topping the list of concerns for businesses in the Island’s largely seasonal economy was the lack of affordable housing and rentals for workers, and its impact on recruiting and retaining workers year-round. But finding and holding onto a desperately needed workforce brought potential mass deportations to the forefront for hospitality businesses.

Restaurateur Tora Matsuoka, principal at Seasoned Hospitality and owner of the Sen Restaurant in Sag Harbor, said business owners like himself were facing great uncertainty.

Many businesses on the East End rely on seasonal workers who come during the peak summer months, and return to their country of origin as business slows.

"There’s no clarity around it," said Matsuoka, who has heard concerns from other business owners as well as indirectly from employees. "There’s a very visceral sense of fear."

While he said he was unsure of the logistics and costs associated with mass deportation, Matsuoka said just the alarm alone could have a real impact on some workers’ decisions to stay in the industry.

Dorothy Roberts, president of the Long Island Hospitality Association — a trade group representing hoteliers, restaurateurs, and caterers Islandwide — said comments like Blakeman’s support of deportation plans add to an environment already steeped in unknowns.

"It’s the fear of the unknown," she said.

Roberts, who is also a senior vice president at Oxford Hospitality Advisors and regularly sees and speaks with immigrant hotel workers, says those with documentation are still worried. "They don’t know how it’s going to affect them or their families."

"Usually, when we have workers that come from outside the country, they come in on visas, and that’s very strong especially on the East End of Long Island during our peak season," Roberts said. "We’re going to see how it impacts the hospitality industry."

Matt Cohen, president and chief executive of the LIA, echoed the importance of housing for the retention and development of a workforce across the Island, and especially for the East End business community.

Additionally, Cohen addressed workforce concerns considering the incoming administration’s plans for mass deportation. While "nothing final or specific" has been issued regarding undocumented people, Cohen said, the atmosphere isn’t conducive to business growth.

"Any time there’s a culture of fear and mistrust and safety concerns, that’s not good for business and that’s not good for the economy," Cohen said.

"Regardless of your politics, we all have the same goal as people to create new jobs, to grow the economy and to ensure that we have a workforce that is productive and isn’t subjected to living in fear and discrimination, regardless of status," he said.