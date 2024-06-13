Ken Langone to step down as chair of NYU health system board 

Home Depot co-founder and investor Ken Langone will step down as chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees in August 2025, but remain on the health system's board.

The Long Island native became chair of the board of NYU's medical center in 1999, and remained at its helm as the nonprofit grew.

He and his wife, Elaine, have donated millions to NYU Langone, and fully funded medical school tuition for its students since 2018. The Manhattan-based system changed its name to NYU Langone in 2008, after the couple donated $200 million to it.

Longtime board member Fiona Druckenmiller will succeed Langone as chair.

The health system's leader, Dr. Robert Grossman, will retire as CEO and dean of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine at the end of August 2025, the health system said. During his tenure, NYU Langone acquired a hospital in Mineola, affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and expanded to 300 outpatient sites across New York and Florida.

“It is immensely gratifying to know that we have transformed NYU Langone Health into an institution that is simply [unparalleled]!,” Grossman said in a message to colleagues.