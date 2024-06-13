Business

Ken Langone to step down as chair of NYU health system board 

Ken Langone, a Home Depot co-founder and investor,  will step...

Ken Langone, a Home Depot co-founder and investor,  will step down as chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees in August 2025. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Sarina Tranglesarina.trangle@newsday.com@SarinaTrangle

Home Depot co-founder and investor Ken Langone will step down as chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees in August 2025, but remain on the health system's board.

The Long Island native became chair of the board of NYU's medical center in 1999, and remained at its helm as the nonprofit grew.

He and his wife, Elaine, have donated millions to NYU Langone, and fully funded medical school tuition for its students since 2018. The Manhattan-based system changed its name to NYU Langone in 2008, after the couple donated $200 million to it. 

Longtime board member Fiona Druckenmiller will succeed Langone as chair. 

The health system's leader, Dr. Robert Grossman, will retire as CEO and dean of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine at the end of August 2025, the health system said. During his tenure, NYU Langone acquired a hospital in Mineola, affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and expanded to 300 outpatient sites across New York and Florida.

“It is immensely gratifying to know that we have transformed NYU Langone Health into an institution that is simply [unparalleled]!,” Grossman said in a message to colleagues. 

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Ref shortage... Katie Lee Biegel debuts new wine... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday

Home elevation program... Suffolk vehicle auction... Ref shortage... Katie Lee Biegel debuts new wine.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Ref shortage... Katie Lee Biegel debuts new wine... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday

Home elevation program... Suffolk vehicle auction... Ref shortage... Katie Lee Biegel debuts new wine.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME