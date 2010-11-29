LI firm to hire as demand for vinyl windows picks up

Maybe the economy really is picking up.

Hauppauge-based Four Seasons, one of the largest designers and manufacturers of sunrooms in the United States, says it will be hiring more than 1,000 people across the country in the next 24 months, including about 100 on Long Island. The company now has about 400 employees, most of them at its Holbrook manufacturing facility.

The anticipated hiring is the result of a demand for the vinyl windows Four Seasons makes, said chief executive Shaun Kennedy. While people are having sunrooms installed, they often ask for some of the company's windows, which are made with 12 coatings so as to reduce sun glare in the summer and retain heat in the winter months. Many qualify for tax credits because they are energy-efficient.

Kennedy said the company will be hiring factory workers, sales designers, marketers, and customer-service people.

"We're seeing a big upturn [in sales] as the economy begins to turn around," Kennedy said.