LI people on the move, June 20

Harold L. Deiters III has been elected president of the Suffolk chapter of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. The Yaphank resident is a senior manager at the Melville accounting firm Holtz Rubenstein Reminick.

The Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts announced three new members on its board of directors. Louis Bongiorno, a Lindenhurst resident, is owner-operator of Goodday Fence in Lindenhurst and past president of the Lindenhurst Kiwanis Club. Theresa Santmann, a resident of Babylon, is retired. She was the owner-operator of a nursing home in Babylon. Jean Carney is a real estate agent at Prudential Douglas Elliman in Babylon and is a resident of Copiague.

Don Hausz was elected to the board of directors of the New York Association of Fire Equipment Distributors. The Stony Brook resident is president of All-Out Fire Equipment in Holbrook, which provides specialty fire suppression systems.

Frank T. Santoro of Forest Hills has been appointed to the advisory council of the Nassau Academy of Law for the Nassau County Bar Association. He is a trusts and estates associate at the Uniondale law firm of Farrell Fritz.

Alexander Wolfe has been named content director for Design News at UBM Electronics in Manhasset. Design News is an online and print technical resource for design engineers in the manufacturing sector. The Kew Gardens resident was previously editor-in-chief of UBM TechWeb's InformationWeek .com.

Tony Volpicello has been promoted to consumer market executive at Bank of Americain Melville. His responsibilities involve 75 retail banking centers and 670 associates. The Holbrook resident was promoted from metro New York customer experience executive.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announced three new associates. Brian Gore of Setauket has joined the Mount Sinai-Port Jefferson regional office as a sales agent. He was most recently a sales representative at Richard Manno & Co. in West Babylon. Lori Krul has joined Coldwell Banker Island Title as title service representative and will serve the Commack, Dix Hills, East Hills, Locust Valley and Mount Sinai-Port Jefferson offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The New Hyde Park resident held a similar position at STG Associates in Great Neck, a division of Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. Melanie Karakatsanis has joined the Dix Hills office as a sales agent. She held a similar position at Prudential Douglas Elliman in Huntington and lives in Melville.

Martin B. Boorstein was named chief financial officer at SituCon Systems, a Port Washington developer and manufacturer of emergency situation awareness products. He was a managing partner at Walden Capital Partners in Manhattan, where he also lives.

