LI people on the move, June 30

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

William J. McDonald has been installed as a director of the Suffolk County Bar Association. The Smithtown resident is an associate in the health law department, and white collar crime and investigations practice group at the Uniondale law firm Ruskin Moscou Faltischek.

Vickie DeFriest was elected president of the Nassau-Suffolk Council of Hospital Auxiliaries. She is a volunteer at Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) in Greenport. The Southold resident is secretary to the board of trustees at ELIH and advocacy chair for its auxiliary board.

Dominick Miserandino has been elected president of the Press Club of Long Island, a chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. The Oceanside resident is executive editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com, an online magazine featuring celebrity interviews, movie and book reviews, contests, travel stories, bios, and games.

