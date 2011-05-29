LI people on the move, May 30

ARCHITECTURE

Susan B. Sassoon has been promoted to senior associate at Rosenbaum Design Group in Lake Success from the position of associate. The Wantagh resident has been with the organization since 2006, when she joined as a staff architect.

COMMUNICATIONS

Elizabeth Yovino has joined BigBuzz Communications in Melville as account coordinator and public relations operative. The Holbrook resident was most recently a marketing assistant at SpaFinder in Manhattan.

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

Dr. Eric Mitchnick has been elected president of the board of directors at Integrated Medical Foundation in Melville. Mitchnick is chief of urology at Huntington Hospital and lives in Dix Hills. Integrated Medical Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve health care through patient education and community outreach. The foundation offers free educational and outreach programs as well as free cancer screenings and patient support groups.

Anthony Cassella has been elected a vice president of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. The Commack resident is chief executive at J. Queen New York, a home textile company located in Manhattan.

EDUCATION

Arthur A. Gianelli, president and chief executive at NuHealth System, has been named an adjunct faculty member at Hofstra Universityand will teach a graduate class in health care economics in the summer. He lives in New Hyde Park.

LAW

Angela Ferrante has been promoted to assistant vice president, bankruptcy operations, at Garden City Group, a claims administration company in Lake Success. The Brooklyn resident was promoted from acting senior director, bankruptcy.

Kristin J. Kircheim has joined Weinstein, Kaplan & Cohen in Garden City as an associate, where she will focus her practice on matrimonial and family law and commercial litigation. The Hicksville resident is a Hofstra Law School graduate.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Francis L. Faustino has been named acting chair of the department of family medicine at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola. Faustino will serve in this new position concurrently with his role as partner at Carle Place Family Medicine Associates. He is a Great Neck resident.

REAL ESTATE

Ildiko "CeeCee" Flanigan has joined the North Shore office of RE/MAX Signature Real Estate in East Setauket as a licensed salesperson. The Miller Place resident was most recently associated with Jolie Powell Realty in Port Jefferson.

Barbara Leogrande has joined Prudential Douglas Elliman as a real estate sales professional and will work out of the Sayville office, which serves the Island's South Shore. The Bayport resident was previously associated with Leesa Byrnes Realty in Sayville.

