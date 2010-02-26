LI's Systemax to open CompUSA stores in Chicago, Texas

Port Washington-based Systemax is opening new CompUSA stores in Chicago and Texas as it continues to revive the brand name, the company said.

Systemax bought CompUSA's brand and other intellectual property in early 2008 after the previous owners shut down the 100-plus store chain.

Under Systemax the chain has grown to 32 stores, including the new Euless, Texas, and Chicago stores. Most of the stores are in Florida.

"CompUSA is thrilled to be opening new stores in these markets," Gilbert Fiorentino, chief executive of the Systemax Technology Products Group, said this month in a news release earlier.

Under its previous owners CompUSA fell victim to competition from other such big-box retailers as Best Buy.

In addition to the CompUSA chain, Systemax operates a retail group including TigerDirect, Circuit City, MISCO and Global Industrial Equipment.

It also operates an industrial products group distributing wire and metal shelving; handcarts, pallet jacks and hand trucks; ladders, furniture, small office machines; and other items.