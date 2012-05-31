LIA board opposes hike in minimum wage

There was an awkward moment at a recent board meeting of the Long Island Association, the region's largest business organization.

At issue was whether to support a bill in the State Legislature to raise the minimum wage. The Republican-controlled Senate opposes the measure; Assembly Democrats favor it.

The LIA board backed the Senate Republicans and sent a letter saying so to Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) and Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre).

John R. Durso, president of the Long Island Federation of Labor, is on the LIA board and the sole representative of labor.

He could not be reached, but LIA president Kevin Law said Durso was the only board member present to vote against the Republican Senate position. Law said he could not recall how many board members were present.

Federation executive vice president Roger Clayman said earlier this week, "It makes perfect sense to raise the minimum wage. It's important for those families falling further and further below the poverty line." Clayman said he hopes Senate Republicans change their position.

The LIA letter said raising the minimum wage would be a job-killer because it would raise the cost of doing business.

Law said he and Durso had "a long discussion" about the issue, but Durso did not change his mind. Clayman said disagreements on legislation have occurred in the past on the LIA board, but not often. "This is fairly new territory," Clayman said.