LIA: Affordability is 'a crisis' for businesses, employees

Making Long Island a more affordable place to live and work is the top priority of the region’s most prominent business group as it lobbies government this year.

The Long Island Association on Friday unveils its 2023 agenda for governmental action at the federal, state and local levels. The priorities, listed in a 16-page booklet, were approved this week by the group’s board.

Release of the LIA’s “2023 Policy Priorities” comes days before Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her 2023-24 state budget proposal and President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union address.

“Affordability is the existential crisis facing Long Island and it’s causing young professionals and others to leave because they cannot afford to live here,” said Matt Cohen, the LIA’s president and CEO. “We must develop creative solutions now.”

He said the LIA supports initiatives that will “diversify our housing stock” with more affordable apartments and additional “assistance and incentive programs for municipalities, residents and developers,” such as helping first-time homebuyers with their down payment.

Child-care services need to expand via increased government aid for parents, passage of an enhanced federal child tax credit and higher pay for day care workers, Cohen said.

“We also need to make Long Island more affordable so entrepreneurs can open businesses and existing businesses can grow,” he said in the interview.

Rounding out the LIA’s top three priorities are fostering job creation, particularly in technology and renewable energy, and reducing crime.

The group’s full agenda can be found at https://www.longislandassociation.org/policy-priorities/. Its board has 95 members, including Newsday publisher Debby Krenek.