Long Island Board of Realtors CEO Tessa Hultz resigns

Tessa Hultz, who served as CEO of the Long Island Board of Realtors since 2019, has resigned, the trade association announced on its website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report that Tessa Hultz has tendered her resignation as CEO of Long Island Board of REALTORS (LIBOR) to take some well-deserved downtime,” the association wrote.

LIBOR said Doreen Spagnuolo, who serves as general counsel, will serve as interim CEO as it conducts a search. LIBOR did not provide any further explanation for the resignation.

Hultz did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Hultz joined LIBOR four years ago to lead the regional trade association — which includes more than 30,000 members in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties — from the Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors in North Carolina. She had previously led the Wichita Area Association of Realtors.

She had received several accolades from the National Association of Realtors for her leadership, including the William R. Magel Award of Excellence in November, the highest honor NAR gives to executives that lead its member associations for achievement.

Hultz spoke to other Realtor associations around the country about fair housing topics after her experience leading LIBOR in 2019 when Newsday published Long Island Divided, its three-year investigation into unequal treatment of minority homebuyers by real estate agents.

In the years that followed, Hultz has demonstrated public support for fair housing policies on Long Island.

Last year, LIBOR announced a campaign to educate the real estate industry about discrimination against people using government assistance to pay their rent. She has also penned op-eds in Newsday in support of greater transparency into co-op boards’ decision making on applications.