Lidl opening 24th Long Island supermarket this month, discounter says

Lidl’s first new-construction store on Long Island will open this month, four years after the German discount grocer entered the local area by buying Best Market supermarkets.

Lidl will open its 24th Long Island store, at 450 Commack Rd. in Deer Park, on Jan. 18, the company said in a statement Monday.

The retailer spent $12 million on the 35,827-square-foot supermarket, which will employ 50 people, the grocer said.

Lidl expanded into the Long Island market in January 2019, when the retailer’s U.S. arm finalized its purchase from Bethpage-based Best Market of 27 New Jersey and New York stores, including all 24 on the Island, for an undisclosed price. The discounter converted most Best Markets to the Lidl name, but it also closed a few and opened new Lidl stores.

Lidl came to the U.S. in 2017, and now has more than 170 stores in Washington, D.C., and nine East Coast states.

The Deer Park grocery store will have fresh produce; hundreds of organic and gluten-free products; and “specialty items ranging from hard-to-find cheeses to authentic specialty sauces, cured meats, and more,” Lidl said.

The store also will have charging stations for customers’ and employees’ electric vehicles,

Owned by the Germany-based Schwarz Group, which is the largest retailer in Europe, Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores in 32 countries and employs more than 360,000 people.