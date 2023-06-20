3 tapped for state panel that helps to award tax credits, grants to businesses

A college president, a housing advocate and a winemaker have been appointed to the panel that helps determine where millions of dollars in state business aid go on Long Island.

Kimberly R. Cline, president of Long Island University, Peter James Elkowitz, president and CEO of the Long Island Housing Partnership Inc., and Kareem Massoud, winemaker at Paumanok Vineyards and Palmer Vineyards, both in Aquebogue, have been named to the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The council’s 22 members are unpaid volunteers.

Cline, 64, said she would use her council position to support projects in areas such as biotechnology and life sciences that “spur scientific breakthroughs” and good-paying jobs. She has led LIU for 10 years.

“As someone who spends a great deal of time with high school and college students, I want to make sure that we have great careers here on Long Island to retain the extraordinary talent we nurture in our community,” said Cline, adding that state support for LIU’s College of Veterinary Medicine and College of Science helped LIU to be named a top research university.

Elkowitz, 62, has worked at the housing partnership for nearly 35 years, helping to build affordable homes and assist renters and first-time homebuyers.

“I look forward to bringing my housing experience to the REDC as workforce housing is essential for a sustainable and vibrant Long Island economy,” he said.

Massoud, 50, said he would serve as an advocate for the Island’s agricultural sector, which remains an important contributor to the region’s prosperity. Suffolk County is among the top counties in the state for the dollar value of its farm products, he said.

“In the most recent decades, agriculture has become very difficult, and you are seeing farmers adapting to the changing climate and the changing economy,” said Massoud, whose parents started Paumanok in 1983. He also is president of Long Island Wine Country, a trade group representing 37 wineries.

Council co-vice chairs Linda Armyn of Bethpage Federal Credit Union and John Nader of Farmingdale State College welcomed the new members on Tuesday, saying, “their leadership and backgrounds will be important assets as the council works to create new economic opportunities across Long Island.”

The new members succeed Noreen Carro, co-owner of LMN Printing of New York in Valley Stream, shipping and international trade consultant John Costanzo and Paulette Satur, president of Satur Farms in Cutchogue.

The local council is one of 10 across the state that review applications for state tax credits and grants in the Regional Economic Development Councils’ competition, where about $750 million is distributed annually.