Government cyberattacks surged in 2022



Suffolk County, still recovering from a devastating cyberattack launched in September, was far from the only municipality targeted by cybercrooks last year. At least 106 local governments were victims of ransomware attacks, up from 77 in 2021, according to security software maker Emisoft.

Emisoft says Quincy, Massachusetts, which paid hackers $500,000, was “the only local government known to have paid a ransom in 2022.” In the Suffolk attack, hackers demanded a $2.5 million ransom that the county refused to pay, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

The largest ransom demand against a local government was $5 million, which hackers wanted from Denver suburb Wheat Ridge, Colorado, after an August cyberattack. Wheat Ridge, like Suffolk, did not pay.

It's curtains for Windows 7, 8.1

Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will no longer receive any new performance or security updates. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Robyn Beck

Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 both hit “end of life” on Jan. 10, meaning neither will receive any new performance or security updates. Microsoft says using either version puts users at risk and advises upgrading to Windows 10 or Windows 11. Windows 7, which debuted in 2009, remains popular and still commands about a 10% share of the operating system market, according to StatCounter.

EA fumbles football data

EA has apologized for a data storage issue that corrupted Madden NFL 23 users' files. Credit: EA

EA has apologized for corrupting users’ online data files for its Madden NFL 23 game in late December. The server storage issue left many players of the Online Franchise mode permanently unable to access their data, wiping out hours or days of work needed to create the leagues. Madden NFL 23 was the third bestselling video game of 2022, according to Port Washington-based NPD Group.

Seattle schools sue Big Tech

The Seattle public school district is suing the parent companies of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth. Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / MachineHeadz

The Seattle public school district is suing the parent companies of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth. The lawsuit contends that the companies design and market their products to children, worsening mental health and behavioral disorders including anxiety, depression and cyberbullying — and forcing the schools to hire additional mental health professionals. — AP