Long Island hires and promotions: 6 named to United Way of LI board

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

United Way of Long Island in Deer Park has appointed a new chair and six new members to the board of directors.

Maria A. Grasso, of Smithtown, named chair, is senior executive vice president and chief operating officer at Flushing Bank in Uniondale.

Eric Schonoff, of St. James, is regional vice president of Enterprise Holdings in Ronkonkoma.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gregory A. May, of Plainview, heads the Nassau County Taxi and Limousine Commission in Mineola.

Joseph Pirone, of Babylon, is semiretired and devotes time raising awareness for HIV health services and advocating for the LGBTQ community.

Kevin Harvey, of Smithtown, is business manager of the IBEW Local 25 in Hauppauge.

Teresa O’Halloran, of East Islip, is executive director of risk management, safety, and human resources at Suffolk Transportation Services Inc. in Bay Shore.

Tracey Edwards, of Dix Hills, is regional president for Long Island and upstate at Verizon Communications in Garden City and a Town of Huntington councilwoman.

The Greater Long Island Running Club in Plainview has elected five new members to its executive board.

Heather Ackerly, of Selden, is project manager at CA Technologies in Islandia.

Tracey Epstein, of Smithtown, is an attorney at Nationwide Insurance in Mineola.

Ed Grenzig, of Wantagh, had his own business as an electrical engineer and is now retired.

Ed Melnik, of Oyster Bay, retired as an administrator at The New York Times.

Glenn Morse, of Massapequa, is director of industry affairs at United Airlines at Kennedy Airport.

Kenneth R. Bossert, of Port Jefferson, superintendent of the Port Jefferson School District, has been named to the board of directors of John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson.

Darren A. Wallace, of Elmont, has been appointed chair of technology of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce in Freeport. He is president and CEO of the software firm Vanguard Technical Solutions in Elmont.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.