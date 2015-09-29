Long Island hires and promotions: Abraham Kaltsas, Kuttin-Metis Wealth Management

FINANCE

Abraham Kaltsas of Massapequa has been hired as financial adviser/insurance specialist at Kuttin-Metis Wealth Management in Melville. He was managing associate at John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Westbury.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage on Long Island and Queens has hired new sales associates.

Debra Woods of Sound Beach has been hired in the Mount Sinai regional office as a real estate salesperson. She was a sales agent at Coach Realtors in Mount Sinai.

Tor Johnson of Miller Place has been hired in the Mount Sinai regional office as a real estate salesperson. He was a sales agent at Hough & Guidice Realty in Mount Sinai.

BANKING

Elizabeth DiGangi of Nesconset has been promoted to controller at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford. She was assistant controller.

