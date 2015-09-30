Long Island hires and promotions: Leigh Schuckman, Sandler Training

TRAINING

Leigh Schuckman of Kings Park has joined Sandler Training in Hauppauge as a business development associate. She had worked at Solve Advisors in Rockville Centre as director of sales.

REAL ESTATE

Anthony Balanda of Cedarhurst has been hired in the Syosset regional office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage on Long Island and Queens as a real estate sales agent. He was a credit manager at Orafol Americas in Connecticut.

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

Michael Haltman of Woodbury, president of Hallmark Abstract Service LLC in Jericho, has been appointed to the board of the Heroes to Heroes Foundation in Fort Lee, New Jersey. The organization provides spiritual healing, suicide prevention and peer support program for veterans who suffer from moral injury and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Ron Alexenburg of Port Jefferson has been appointed to the executive advisory board at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in Melville. He is an independent entertainment/music business consultant.

