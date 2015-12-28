Long Island hires and promotions: Carisa Burzynski, Elwood-John Glenn HS

EDUCATION

Carisa Burzynski of Farmingdale, assistant principal at Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, has been appointed interim principal for the 2016-17 school year.

NONPROFITS

Kristie Schwarz of Hicksville has been promoted to project director for the Project FORWARD program at CN Guidance and Counseling Services in Hicksville. She was the program director of Stability at Home.

The Association for Mental Health and Wellness in Ronkonkoma has two promotions and a new hire.

Anne Marie Montijo of Coram has been hired for the new position of deputy director for strategic initiatives. She directed field education at Adelphi University’s School of Social Work in Garden City.

Jacqueline Powers of East Moriches has been promoted to director of care management services. She oversaw outreach and engagement and supervised team leaders.

Marcelle Leis of Patchogue has been promoted to program director of the Pfc. Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project. She retired after 24 years of service in the U.S. Air Force and was a peer facilitator assisting with the program’s administration.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage for Long Island and Queens has some new hires.

William Restmeyer of Bay Shore has been hired as a sales agent in the Babylon office. He is the owner of Billboard Connection in Babylon.

Geoffrey Cheeping of West Babylon has been hired as a salesman in the Babylon office. He is the owner of Old Fields Restaurant in Port Jefferson.

Jean Marie Marsh of Smithtown has been hired as a sales agent in the Babylon office. She was a real estate saleswoman for Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miller Place.

Jacqueline Monteforte of Wantagh has been hired as a sales agent in the Bellmore office. She was a sales representative for Topical RX Pharmaceutical in Tallahassee, Florida.

Frank Riccuiti of Huntington has been hired as a salesman in the Dix Hills office. He was managing director at Verde Funding Corp. in Rockville Centre.

Richard DeCristofaro of Roslyn has been hired as a salesman in the East Hills office. He is the owner of Integrated Electronics Consulting in Roslyn.

Muneeb Zia of East Meadow has been hired as a saleswoman in the East Hills office. She is a lecturer for All Politics is Local in Roslyn Harbor.

Robert Harvey of Northport has been hired as a salesman in the Northport office. He is director of the American Mandarin educational organization in Northport.

