Long Island hires and promotions: Christine Rice, Island Alzheimer’s Foundation

NONPROFITS

The Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation in Westbury has announced a promotion and a new hire.

Christine Rice of Garden City, coordinator of special events and community outreach, was promoted to director.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jenna Caroccia of Jericho, director of development, was officer of donor appreciation/development at Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in Wynnewood, Pa., a pediatric cancer charity.

Harbor Child Care, dedicated to education and child care, has made three promotions.

Marilyn Rodriguez of Levittown, promoted from center director to director of human resources in New Hyde Park.

Mary Maione of Albertson, promoted from head teacher for the infant program to assistant director in Mineola.

Brendan Huggins of Glen Cove, promoted from school-age program coordinator to food services coordinator in New Hyde Park.

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, Christine Rice’s status at Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation was wrong due to incorrect information given to Newsday.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.