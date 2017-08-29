Long Island hires and promotions: Christopher Hale, East Meadow schools

EDUCATION

Christopher Hale of Dix Hills, a music teacher and band director at East Meadow High School, has been appointed director of music and art for the East Meadow school district.

Elizabeth Guercin of Locust Valley, principal of Searingtown School in Albertson, has been appointed assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Herricks Public School District.

FUNERAL HOMES

Nicholas A. Wheeler of Port Jefferson Station has been hired as a funeral director for Moloney Family Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma. He was a U.S. Army specialist, serving stateside and in South Korea, and was in the National Guard and the Reserve.

SECURITY

John Liberti of Massapequa, director of the security operations center at Summit Security Services Inc. in Uniondale, has been promoted to vice president of the center.

FINANCE

Lisa Miller of Levittown has been hired as an operations specialist at Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury. She was an operations senior associate at Northeast Securities Inc., Uniondale.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.