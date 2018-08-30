Long Island hires and promotions: Dawn Danielsen, Island Federal Credit Union

CREDIT UNIONS

Dawn Danielsen of Port Jefferson Station, assistant branch manager at Island Federal Credit Union in Stony Brook, has been promoted to branch manager in Hicksville.

Anthony DePascale of Kings Park, facilities manager at Teachers Federal Credit Union in Hauppauge, has been promoted to vice president of facilities.

Cania Infante of Freeport, assistant vice president of marketing at Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Bethpage, has been promoted to vice president of brand strategy.

LAW

Greg H. Stoller of Garden City, a partner at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success, has been named chair of the firm’s corporate and securities law group.

Isabel Mira of Hicksville has been hired as an associate attorney at Pegalis & Erickson in Lake Success. She was with Kirschenbaum & Phillips in Farmingdale.

