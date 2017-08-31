Long Island hires and promotions: Diana Soldano, Hayduk Engineering

ENGINEERING

Diana Soldano of Mastic Beach has been hired as director of marketing at Hayduk Engineering in Port Jefferson Station. She had a similar job at Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett Inc. in Syosset.

LAW

Patricia Boland of Huntington, senior associate at Frank & Associates in Farmingdale, has been promoted to partner.

J. Daniel Velez of Freeport has been hired as an associate in the general liability practice at Goldberg Segalla in Garden City. He was a senior associate with Simmons Jannace DeLuca in Hauppauge.

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has hired two associates.

Sarah Schachne Hirschfeld of Great Neck was an associate with Becker, Glynn, Muffly, Chassem & Hosinski in Manhattan.

Garin Scollan of West Babylon was an assistant district attorney in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office in Hauppauge.

