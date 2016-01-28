Long Island hires and promotions: Dorothy Craig, Newsday Media Group

MEDIA

Dorothy Craig of Ronkonkoma has been promoted to supervisor, database at Newsday Media Group in Melville. She was a database clerk.

LAW

Donna A. Napolitano of Merrick has been promoted to partner in the litigation department at Berkman, Henoch, Peterson, Peddy and Fenchel in Garden City. She was an associate in the litigation department.

Certilman Balin Adler and Hyman in East Meadow has announced two new promotions.

Samantha Sharma of Ridgewood has been promoted to an associate in the commercial lending practice group. She was a law clerk.

Michael A. Amoroso of Smithtown has been named of counsel to the real estate, land use and zoning practice groups. He was an associate.

Jason Lange of Bellmore was promoted to partner at Kaufman Dolowich and Voluck in Woodbury. He was an associate.

