Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Andrew Shapiro, NYS Podiatric Medical Association

ASSOCIATIONS

Dr. Andrew Shapiro of Lido Beach has been inducted as president of the New York State Podiatric Medical Association, which represents 1,200 podiatrists. He practices podiatric medicine in Valley Stream.

Silas W. Kelly of Copiague has begun a two-year term as director of the National Association of Social Workers, New York State chapter, Suffolk division. He is a mental health counselor for Concern for Independent Living Inc. in Port Jefferson Station.

ACCOUNTING

Sarah Holzberg of Commack has been hired as marketing manager at Mayer CPAs in Woodbury. She was a national columnist and production assistant at Fischler Hockey in Manhattan.

MANUFACTURING

Thomas DiGiannurio of Coram has been promoted to vice president of engineering at Charles Ross & Son Co. in Hauppauge, a manufacturer of industrial mixing equipment. He was engineering manager.

