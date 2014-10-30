Long Island hires and promotions: Klein named associate at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman

BOARDS

East End Arts in Riverhead, a nonprofit arts organization, has announced three additions to its board of directors.

Lisa Azzato of Wading River is an attorney with Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid in Melville.

Aspasia Comnas is executive managing director at Brown Harris Stevens, a luxury residential real estate firm, in Bridgehampton. She resides in East Hampton.

Michael R. Orsino of Bellport is executive vice president and chief lending officer at Suffolk County National Bank in Riverhead.

LAW

Kimberly Klein, a resident of Long Beach, has joined the banking/commercial lending practice group at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow as an associate. She was most recently a volunteer assistant attorney general at the Office of the New York State Attorney General in the Environmental Protection Bureau in Manhattan.