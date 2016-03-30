Treasury Management group elects Edward Stasiewicz to board

BOARDS

Edward Stasiewicz of Mount Sinai, manager at United Metro Energy in Brooklyn, has been elected to the board of directors of the Treasury Management Association of New York.

CONSULTING

Cathy Steininger of Miller Place has been hired as vice president in employee benefits at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause’s BT Benefits & Consulting unit in Melville. She was senior district manager at ADP in Melville.

NONPROFITS

Lauren McGowan of Garden City has been hired as director of development for North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center in Roslyn Heights. She was director of development at Community Mainstreaming Associates in Garden City.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Thomas F. Mannino of Lloyd Harbor has been appointed chief of radiology and associate chief medical officer at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He had the same positions at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital. He also teaches at Northwell’s Center for Learning and Innovation in Lake success.

