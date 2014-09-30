Long Island hires and promotions: Farmingdale State College hires Maya Bentz

BOARDS

Deborah-Ann Brown of Babylon has been elected secretary to the executive board of Aerospace Education Corp. She is the security access coordinator at Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

EDUCATION

Maya Bentz of Long Beach has joined Farmingdale State College as senior instructional designer for distance learning. She directed educational technology at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn.

ACCOUNTING

Charles A. Barragato & Co. has announced two new hires.

Brett Perkins of Queens joins as tax director in the Manhattan and Hauppauge offices. He focused on tax planning and compliance and high-net-worth clients at Pustorino & Puglisi, now part of Grassi & Co., in Manhattan.

Dana Anderson of Rocky Point joins as a senior tax accountant in the Hauppauge office. She focused on tax planning and compliance for high-net-worth individuals at Marcum in Melville.