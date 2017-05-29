Long Island hires and promotions: Forchelli, Curto, Deegan

LAW

David J. Borkon of Roslyn has joined Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana as a partner in the corporate department. He was of counsel at Golenbock, Eiseman, Assor, Bell & Peskoe in Manhattan.

ENGINEERING

Jason Pancoast of West New York, New Jersey, has been hired as a project manager at P. W. Grosser Consulting Inc., an environmental and civil engineering firm in Bohemia. He was a project manager at Greeley & Hansen in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Kathleen Camellerie of Huntington, a sales agent in Cold Spring Harbor, was with Douglas Elliman in Huntington.

Holly Newme of Huntington, an associate broker in East Northport, was with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Northport.

Suzanne Savino of Huntington, a sales agent in Huntington, was with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Huntington.

Ellen Caprino of Oceanside, an associate broker in Rockville Centre, was with Real Living Innovations Realty Group in Wantagh.

Catherine Zavala of Freeport, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Real Living Innovations Realty Group in Wantagh.

Tina Fries of Commack, a sales agent in East Northport, was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Christopher Carano of Selden, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Real Living Innovations Realty Group in Wantagh.

Barbara Bosse Carano of Massapequa Park, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Real Living Innovations Realty Group in Wantagh.

Tiana Fries of Commack, a sales agent in East Northport, was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Jacqueline Matthews of East Meadow, a sales agent in Garden City, was with Keller Williams Realty in Massapequa Park.

Joseph Schwingl of Floral Park, a sales agent in Floral Park, was with Exit Kingdom Realty in Forest Hills, Queens.

