Long Island hires and promotions: George Lombardo

ENGINEERING

George A. Lombardo of Plainview, vice president of Lizardos Engineering Associates in Mineola, has been promoted to president and CEO.

Dane C. Kenny of Melville, senior project manager, has been promoted to associate partner at Sidney B. Bowne & Son in Mineola.

LAW

Francesca A. Toscano of Howard Beach has been hired as a paralegal in the trusts and estates and elder-law group at Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success. She was a paralegal at Pavia & Harcourt in Manhattan.

INSURANCE

HUB International Northeast, a wholesale insurance brokerage in Woodbury, has made four promotions.

Lisa Lynaugh of Miller Place has been promoted from account executive to assistant vice president.

Angeline Thomas of Glendale has been promoted from account executive to assistant vice president.

Jennifer Cordello of Hewlett has been promoted from human resources manager to assistant vice president of human resources.

Danielle Bellini of North Babylon has been promoted from account executive to assistant vice president.

REAL ESTATE

Exit Realty Premier in Massapequa Park has hired six licensed agents.

Dennis Newman of Bellmore was a senior technician at Cablevision in Hicksville.

Rebecca Beatty of Farmingdale was a teacher at Louis Armstrong Elementary School in Corona.

Christine Meier of Massapequa was an agent at Realty Connect in Woodbury.

Michael Fatone of Wantagh was a financial adviser with UBS Financial in Garden City.

Enza Polizzi of North Massapequa was an agent at Ariola Realty in Ozone Park.

Vivian Sitaras of Plainview was an agent with Century 21 AA in Seaford.

Dawn Noak of Commack has joined Realty Connect USA in Hauppauge as a licensed saleswoman. She had a similar position at Gladstone Group in Huntington.

