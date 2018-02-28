Long Island hires and promotions: Gino Veneroso

RETIREMENT

Gino Veneroso of St. James, sales director at Sunrise of Dix Hills, has been promoted to manager of business development for Sunrise Senior Living for Suffolk, Nassau, Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Cathy DeAngelo of Rocky Point, director of sales and marketing at Jefferson’s Ferry Life Plan Community in South Setauket, has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing.

LAW

William Kang of Mineola has been hired as an associate in litigation/dispute resolution at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City. He was an associate at Barton in Manhattan.

BOARDS

Marie L. Taylor of Roosevelt, financial adviser at Edward Jones in West Hempstead, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Association, Long Island Chapter in Melville.

Joan Hope MacNaughton of Lynbrook, founder, executive and artistic director of Leggz Ltd. Dance in Rockville Centre, has been appointed to the board of trustees at The De La Salle School in Freeport.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.