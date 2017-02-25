Long Island hires and promotions: Good Samaritan Hospital

HEALTH CARE

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip has announced two promotions.

Peggy Nixdorf of Central Islip has been promoted to director of pastoral care at the medical center and at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She will also continue to direct pastoral care at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing and Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip.

Raymond Coffman of Oakdale, cardiology service line coordinator, has been promoted to director of cardiology.

ACCOUNTING

Gettry Marcus CPA has two new hires.

Gus Tsongas of Manhasset has been hired as senior tax manager in Manhattan. He was a tax senior manager at CBIZ in Manhattan.

Shlomo Lupo of Syosset has been hired as a manager in Woodbury. He was an audit manager at Perlson in Massapequa.

LAW

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has hired two associates.

John P. Mulvaney of Lynbrook has been hired for the insurance fraud group. He was an associate at Stern & Montana in Manhattan.

Patrick R. O’Mea of Locust Valley has been hired for the insurance coverage group. He was an associate at Brown Gavalas & Fromm in Manhattan.

Daniel R. Palmadesso of Valley Stream has been hired as an associate at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow. He was an associate at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Manhattan.

Gerard R. Luckman of Glen Cove has joined Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale as a partner in corporate restructuring/bankruptcy. He was a partner at SilvermanAcampora in Jericho.

INSURANCE

Christine Diaz of Floral Park, vice president, professional liability, at Program Brokerage Corp. in Woodbury, has been promoted to first vice president, professional liability.

Kevin Hahn of Babylon Village has joined The Whitmore Group in Garden City as an assistant vice president in the commercial lines division. He was a marketing associate, construction group, at Alliant Insurance Services in Garden City.

UTILITIES

Carmen Tierno of Marlton, New Jersey, has been promoted to president of New York American Water in Merrick, a unit of American Water. He was Southwest district senior director at New Jersey American Water in Voorhees.

