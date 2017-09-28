Long Island hires and promotions: Ingrid Trouvé, Children’s Center at UCP

NONPROFITS

Ingrid Trouvé of Sayville has been appointed director of educational services/principal of the Children’s Center at UCP of Long Island in Commack. She was preschool special-education coordinator at Alternatives for Children in East Setauket.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Ian Sterling of Sea Cliff, program team leader and business development associate at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury, has been elected to the board of directors of the New York Young Insurance Professionals in Glenmont upstate.

LAW

Steven Seltzer of Port Washington has been hired as counsel in the commercial litigation and cybersecurity groups at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City. He was an associate general counsel at MetLife in Manhattan.

Joshua Feldman of Astoria, Queens, has been hired as an associate in the commercial litigation practice at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow. He was an associate at The Law Office of Russell D. Morris in Manhattan.

