Long Island hires and promotions: James Dresch, Gold Coast Bank

BANKING

James Dresch of Farmingdale has been hired as an assistant treasurer junior underwriter at Gold Coast Bank in Islandia. He was a commercial credit analyst at Capital One Bank in Melville.

FINANCE

Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury has three new hires.

Dominic Santivasci of Massapequa, a senior brokerage and advisory specialist, was an associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Manhattan.

Michael Valdez of Hempstead, a senior technology specialist, was an IT support specialist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Matthew Panchyk of Westbury, an IT support specialist, is a student at St. John’s University in Jamaica, Queens.

TECHNOLOGY

Sandata Technologies in Port Washington has seven new hires.

Vieanna Persaud of Jamaica, Queens, a billing specialist, was a practice manager at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Kelly Fitzgerald of Bayside, Queens, a project coordinator, was a product/market manager at EtQ in Farmingdale.

Joseph Fuda of Staten Island, a client services manager, was a consultant at Weballeycat Associates in New Rochelle.

Howard Hamilton of Flushing, Queens, a customer success manager, was a senior account manager at MatrixCare Inc. in Manhattan.

Christina Ermmarino of Glen Cove, customer care tier II specialist, was an office coordinator at Progressive Care Medical Group in Glen Cove.

Kirti Parmar of New Hyde Park, customer care quality assurance specialist, was a product management specialist at NPD Group Inc. in Port Washington.

Alexei Tikhonenko of Nesconset, a lead Java software engineer, was a lead software engineer at Altice USA in Woodbury.

