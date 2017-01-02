Long Island hires and promotions: John P. Gordon, Vishnick McGovern Milizio

LAW

John P. Gordon of Williston Park, an associate at Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success, has been promoted to head of the residential real estate practice.

Charlotte M. Betts of Oyster Bay has been hired as of counsel at Simonetti & Associates in Woodbury. She was a partner at Gassman Baiamonte Gruner in Garden City.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Rochem International Inc. in Hauppauge, a distributor of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and animal health ingredients, has announced two promotions.

John Mucci of Lindenhurst, vice president of operations, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Thomas DeRosa of Wading River, controller, has been promoted to chief financial officer.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

REAL ESTATE

Lowell Ackerman of Smithtown has been hired as a sales agent at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Glen Head. He had a similar position at Coldwell Banker in Dix Hills.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.