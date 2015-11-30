Long Island hires and promotions: Katie Maher, Realty Connect USA

REAL ESTATE

The Realty Connect USA real estate agency in Hauppauge has announced the hiring of two new agents.

Stephen Lee, a resident of Holbrook, has been hired as an agent. He was an agent with Island Advantage Realty in Hauppauge.

Katie Maher, a resident of Northport, has been hired as an agent. She was an agent with Distinctive Properties in Northport.

EDUCATION

William Bushman of Medford has been named director of special education for the Valley Stream Central High School District. He was assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services in the Smithtown Central School District.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

UTILITIES

David Lyons of Long Beach has been appointed vice president of business services at PSEG Long Island in Uniondale. He was director of treasury operations at PSEG's headquarters, with responsibility for facilities, corporate real estate and survey and mapping.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.