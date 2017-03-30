Long Island hires and promotions: Melville office of Lawley

INSURANCE

David Feldman of Woodmere has been hired as an employee benefits consultant in the Melville office of Lawley, a Buffalo-based insurance agency. He was a business strategist at Marsh & McLennan in Manhattan.

Bianca H. O’Brien of Point Lookout, Northeast corporate vice president at New York Life Insurance Co. in Lake Success, has been promoted to managing partner of the Nassau general office in Lake Success.

Remco Insurance Agency in Hempstead has two promotions.

Benjamin Markan of Forest Hills, an account executive, has been promoted to partner and vice president.

Shawn Diamond of Manhattan, an account executive, has been promoted to partner and vice president.

ENGINEERING

Sidney B. Bowne & Son, a civil engineering and architectural firm in Mineola, has four new hires.

Julia Schneider of Glen Cove, hired as principal environmental planner, was senior environmental planner at Cashin Spinelli & Ferretti in Hauppauge.

Poonam Bablani of St. James, hired as a project architect, was a project manager at Cashin Spinelli & Ferretti in Hauppauge.

Corey Schneider of Long Beach, hired as a senior surveyor and construction inspector, was an assistant supervisor of construction for the Town of Hempstead.

Jeffrey S. Petrie of East Setauket, hired as traffic engineering manager, was senior traffic engineer at Schneider Engineering in Ronkonkoma.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA has some new sales agents.

Tina Berardi of Port Jefferson Station, hired in Setauket, was with Douglas Elliman in Farmingville.

Bonnie Calcaterra of Farmingville, hired in Hauppauge, recently completed training online at Real Estate U.

Manuel Mena of Bellport, hired in Patchogue, was with Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life in Patchogue.

Karen Harrigan of Setauket, hired in Setauket, recently completed training at American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Gail Grenzig of Nesconset, hired in Hauppauge, recently completed training online at Real Estate U.

