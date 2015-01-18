Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Geoffrey Basson, Neurological Surgery

MEDICINE

Dr. Geoffrey Basson of Manhattan has joined Neurological Surgery PC in Lake Success as a neuro-ophthalmologist. He will also continue at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx as assistant clinical professor of ophthalmology/visual sciences and neurology. He was a member of Hirshfield Eye Associates in Fresh Meadows.

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

The Long Island Real Estate Group announced seven officers and two board members.

Scott Burman of Lloyd Harbor was elected co-president. He is a partner of the Garden City-based real estate development firm The Engel Burman Group and a founding partner of Paramount Realty USA, a Manhattan-based real estate auction company.

Peter S. Schapero of Huntington was elected co-president. He is a founding partner and managing principal at Garden City-based The Signature Group of Companies, an insurance brokerage.

Michael Blaymore of Melville was elected executive vice president. He is managing partner in the Roslyn Heights law firm Salamon, Gruber, Blaymore, & Strenger PC.

Alison Brennan of Smithtown was elected co-vice president. She is chief executive at Hauppauge-based property managers Einbinder & Co.

Sean M. Cronin of Port Washington was elected co-vice president. He is a partner at Mineola-based Cronin & Cronin law firm.

Charles Alter of Lido Beach was re-elected treasurer. He is a partner in Louis Lefkowitz Realty Inc., a property ownership and management firm based in Jericho.

Eric C. Rubenstein of Port Washington was re-elected secretary. He is a partner and real estate department chair at the Mineola law firm Ruskin Moscou Faltischek PC.

Cara Cronin of Manhattan joined as a board member. She is an associate attorney at Cronin & Cronin law firm in Mineola.

Mark Kaplan of Manhattan joined as a board member. He is a principal at the Great Neck-based development and property management firm Kaplan Equities and Woodbury-based Kabro Associates.

INSURANCE

Regis McDermott of Amityville has joined Cook Maran & Associates in the company's Melville location as an account executive. He was an account executive and underwriter at CM&F Group, Inc. in Manhattan.

Eric Leibowitz of Holbrook, a partner and vice president of Atlantic Agency Insurance and Risk Management in Huntington, has been promoted to executive vice president of the construction and property unit and will oversee the Huntington, North Babylon and Riverhead locations.

LAW

Alicia A. Weissmeier of New Hyde Park has been promoted from managing attorney to chief operating officer at Miller & Milone PC in Garden City.

Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles in Islandia has promoted two senior counsels. James F. Murphy of Brookhaven has been promoted to partner, commercial litigation and corporate business.

Bryan F. Lewis of East Northport has been promoted to partner, commercial litigation.

