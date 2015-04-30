Long Island hires and promotions: Lissette Colon, RE/MAX Hearthstone

REAL ESTATE

Lissette Colon of Baldwin is a newly licensed agent at RE/MAX Hearthstone of Merrick. She worked at Natixis, a global asset management firm in Manhattan, as an associate.

Diane Friedman of Forest Hills has joined the firm of Pliskin Realty & Development in Garden City as an associate broker. She was president of her own firm, Two Way Street Realty Inc., in Great Neck.

Jennifer Robertson of East Hampton has joined Saunders & Associates in Bridgehampton as a real estate agent. She will first be based in the Bridgehampton office and then work in Saunders' new East Hampton office when it opens later this month. She previously worked for Strough Associates in Sag Harbor as a licensed real estate person.

BOARDS

Dr. Andrea Carlsen of Oyster Bay has been appointed to the board of trustees at the Vincent Smith School in Port Washington. She is the medical director of North Shore TMS in Huntington.

